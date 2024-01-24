Wonderful trip to Xiuwen in Guiyang

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Xiuwen county in Guiyang, capital city of Southwest China's Guizhou province, has been recognized as China's most captivating county for its cultural tourism offerings, part of Guiyang's drive to build itself into a "Cool Guiyang".

AJ Donnelly, a British vlogger, visited Xiuwen to experience the fantastic collision of culture and nature there.

Xiuwen holds historical significance as the birthplace of famous Chinese philosopher Wang Yangming's theory, and boasts historical sites such as Wanyiwo, or Den for Fun Book of Changes, and Yangming Cultural Park. AJ was impressed that Yangming culture is still widely spread and has become a cultural brand of Xiuwen.

Traveling along the Liuguang River in Xiuwen where Wang Yangming had spent some time, AJ was amazed by the gorgeous valley and magnificent waterfalls.

In addition to the Yangming culture, Xiuwen is also famous for quality kiwis that enjoy great popularity in both domestic and international markets.

Fun fact: Why kiwi is called "mihoutao" in Chinese? Watch the video to find out.

