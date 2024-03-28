Wonderschool Acquires EarlyDay to Help Solve Staffing Shortages For Child Care Businesses Through AI

EarlyDay is newest addition to Wonderschool's suite of solutions, transforming how child care industry manages staffing and reduces administrative inefficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool , the innovative child care platform, today announced the acquisition of EarlyDay , a VC-backed early childhood career marketplace, to help early educators address staffing challenges and reduce administrative burnout in child care.

Staff shortages are crippling child care centers across the U.S. Seven in 10 child care centers do not fully enroll because they are unable to find staff. Bringing EarlyDay on will expand Wonderschool's ability to address staffing shortages and reduce administrative burnout even further. EarlyDay brings together childhood educator job seekers through its unique proprietary AI technology and unique matching algorithms –making the hiring and job search process faster and easier for both sides.

"We are excited to partner with EarlyDay's mission-driven team, which will empower early educators in establishing sustainable businesses and ensure high-quality childcare is accessible for families," said Wonderschool Co-Founder and CEO Chris Bennett. "This presents an opportunity to enhance stability and ultimately expand opportunities for teachers to thrive while also increasing access to top-tier care and early education for all young children."

EarlyDay's solution will complement Wonderschool's current platform which directly assists governments in addressing staffing challenges and reducing administrative burnout in child care. Addressing staffing shortages and supporting administrators can reduce the domino effect of staffing shortages and ultimately ensure early education centers can remain open and fully enroll children.

"There is an urgent need to address staffing shortages for child care centers across the U.S.," said Melissa Tran, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at EarlyDay. "By joining the Wonderschool family, we'll be able to enhance the hiring process for early educators and make it easier and faster for those educators to secure jobs within the industry."

Wonderschool's suite of solutions transform how child care businesses manage staff, reduce administrative inefficiency, and ultimately avoid burnout or sudden closures. That suite includes:

Substitute Teaching Pool: a comprehensive platform that enables child care providers to find qualified substitute teachers for temporary care and substitute teachers to be eligible to easily enter the child care substitute teaching workforce.

an administrative assistance solution that provides back-office support to child care providers by managing their incoming emails and phone calls from interested parents.

"Wonderschool shares our purpose-driven mission with a strong commitment to supporting families across the United States," said Emma Harris, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at EarlyDay. "We are excited to join forces to help increase access to top-tier care and early education for all young children."

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool's comprehensive technology and business support platform is designed to address every aspect of the child care and early learning ecosystem. Wonderschool's vision is to ensure that quality early care and education are conveniently accessible to every child within a 5-minute radius of their home. As leaders in collaborating with governments and employers, Wonderschool spearheads initiatives to scale and enhance child care access for every community across the country. Named one of Time's Most Influential Companies in 2022, Wonderschool is venture-backed by Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

