Wonderschool Acquires Leading Software to Expand Services for Child Care Centers

Wonderschool, an innovative online platform that connects families to a diverse set of child care options and supports child care providers, today announced the acquisition of Moxit, the leading all-in-one software to help child care centers manage billing, human resources, government compliance, and student records.

"Since day one, our goal at Wonderschool has been to help families find child care, and we have consistently transformed our capabilities and offerings to meet families and providers where they are. Acquiring Moxit will allow us to continue to address the needs of family child care homes and networks while opening up our platform to child care centers large and small across the country," said Wonderschool Co-Founder and CEO Chris Bennett. "Moxit will power Wonderschool for Centers, our newest feature set, to give child centers access to the suite of services on the Wonderschool platform while also tailoring features specific to their unique needs and challenges."

Wonderschool plans to make the new center-focused features available to all providers by the end of the year. Centers on the Wonderschool platform will have the opportunity to establish staff accounts, check-in and check-out students and staff, track room ratios, create and manage classrooms, organize staff time cards, and more. These providers can also access Wonderschool's existing features for home-based providers, including a suite of family engagement tools and the Wonderschool marketplace, an online search tool where families can find childcare providers in their area and providers can market their programs.

Among the new features:

Family and Student Enrollment: Program Directors will now have access to a holistic enrollment solution; from generating parent interest with a Wonderschool website to managing all their enrollment paperwork requirements digitally.

Mobile App and Parent Engagement: Program Directors and staff will now be able to manage multiple locations and rooms within the mobile app, increasing their ability to communicate with parents and share activity updates throughout the day.

Expenses and Payments: Program Directors will now have full visibility into the financial health of their business by tracking expenses and revenue through Wonderschool's automated tuition management system.

The acquisition comes on the heels of a successful "Wonderschool for Centers" pilot. Andrea Ausby, program director of Sisters' Childcare Services in Holly Springs, NC, is among the leaders who participated in the pilot.

"Wonderschool for Centers is a wonderful tool to help improve daily communications among teachers, administrators, and parents," Ausby said. "We are impressed at the functionality of the platform, allowing us to adjust times reported for feeding and record daily activities at more convenient times. The photo-sharing functionality also allows us to engage consistently with parents—and they love the photos!"

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

