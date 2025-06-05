Wondershare EdrawMax V14.5 Debuts at GITEX Europe: AI-Powered Diagramming Revolutionizes Diagram Creation

BERLIN, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wondershare unveiled the latest version of its popular diagramming software, EdrawMax V14.5, at GITEX Europe 2025, one of the technology exhibitions that is globally renowned. The new release empowers EdrawMax as one of the world's first mobile diagramming applications supporting AI diagramming features, accelerating the move toward intelligent, AI-driven diagram and graphic creation.

Highlighted feature of EdrawMax V14.5--AI Diagram Creator

EdrawMax V14.5 introduces the AI Diagram Creator across both mobile and desktop platforms, featuring capabilities like AI One-Click Replicate. Additionally, this update debuts transformative tools such as the PowerPoint Add-in and Photo to Diagram Converter.

Here is an overview of these advanced features:

AI Diagram Creator

The EdrawMax AI Diagram Creator enables users to instantly convert their ideas into various diagrams, including architectural diagrams, slides, infographics, posters, knowledge cards and so on. Users simply input their ideas, and the AI-powered system can generate visually appealing results, logically structured diagrams with harmonized color schemes and optimized layouts.

AI One-Click Replicate

Notable features include the AI One-Click Replicate, which revolutionizes diagram creation. After selecting a template and inputting relevant text, EdrawMax automatically analyzes the text's logical structure, matches it to an appropriate template, and generates a corresponding diagram. Currently supported diagram types include flowcharts, mind maps, slides, posters and more.

Photo to Diagram converter

The software also introduces an exclusive Photo-to-Diagram feature on mobile devices, which can accurately convert captured images, even handwritten notes, into editable diagram files. This innovation revolutionizes mobile creative workflows, effectively transforming smartphones into portable intelligent design studios.

PowerPoint Add-in

By integrating AI technology with professional design capabilities, the PowerPoint Add-in feature can generate visual diagrams from text in seconds. It supports compatibility with both PowerPoint files and EdrawMind format, and seamlessly integrates with mainstream office software such as Microsoft PowerPoint, offering users a more efficient PPT creation solution.

The AI Diagram Creator and PowerPoint Add-in features are anticipated to be progressively released to users starting in June 2025, with exact rollout times varying by market due to differences in technical readiness, user demand, and local regulations.

Mike, the product head of Wondershare EdrawMax said, "EdrawMax is focused on the intelligent upgrade of diagram creation, to make design more efficient. We will further deepen integration with industry scenarios and continuously optimize AI features so that users across various fields can easily create complex diagrams in the future."

About EdrawMax

As an all-in-one diagramming solution, Wondershare EdrawMax offers 100,000+ designed templates and 17,500+ drawing symbols, supporting 210+ business diagram types. Trusted by tens of millions of users worldwide, it redefines workplace productivity by providing convenient and efficient drawing experiences for individual and enterprise users.

EdrawMax is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, pricing starts at $69 for an individual semi-annual subscription plan. For free trials and downloads, please visit official website or follow on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703925/Highlighted_feature_EdrawMax_V14_5__AI_Diagram_Creator.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg