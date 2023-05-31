Wondershare EdrawMind Launched its One Click Solution with an Upgraded Artificial Intelligence feature

News provided by

Wondershare

31 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMind, a mind mapping solution, has launched its latest version 10.6.0 powered by AI. Designed to boost speed and efficiency, the new version of EdrawMind focuses on providing a one-click solution for users in various business and study scenarios.

Continue Reading

The major upgrade in EdrawMind V10.6.0 is the introduction of the one-click generation of multi-level mind maps through the implementation of Edraw AI 2.0. With this update, users can effortlessly create comprehensive multi-level mind maps by simply entering their requests. Edraw AI 2.0 utilizes advanced algorithms and intelligent learning to analyze and interpret data, provide relevant recommendations, and automate the entire mind-mapping process.

The new version of EdrawMind, V10.6.0, also includes the following new intelligent AI-powered mind mapping features:

  • Edraw AI 2.0: It analyzes and interprets the user's information input, provides relevant suggestions and automates the entire mind-mapping process.
  • One-click generation of multi-level mind maps: Create comprehensive mind maps at various levels with just one click.
  • 12 predefined scenarios: Access ready-to-use templates for different work-life scenarios such as brainstorming, SWOT analysis and text generation to increase productivity.
  • Intelligent annotation function: Save time and effort during the annotation process by automatically annotating and organizing your mind map with intelligent suggestions.

"EdrawMind V10.6.0 is a groundbreaking release that fulfills the wish list of users across various sectors, ranging from enterprises to students. Our one-click solution seamlessly integrates their thoughts and enhances mind mapping productivity to new heights," said Octop, Product Manager of EdrawMind."As one of the pioneers in integrating AI into mind-mapping tools, we are thrilled to witness the growing interest of our users. We are committed to introducing more cutting-edge AI tools and leading the way in innovative product features."

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $39 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMind .  

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.  
Global PR and Media Contacts

Media contact: Iris L, [email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Also from this source

Wondershare EdrawMind Launched its One Click Solution with an Upgraded Artificial Intelligence feature

Wondershare EdrawMax Unveils Version 12.5.0, Empowering Users with AI-Powered Intelligent Diagramming Tools.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.