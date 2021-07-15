Wondershare EdrawMind Version 9.0 Showcases New UI and Advanced Features

"EdrawMind 9.0 is the first major update of the product after being rebranded from MindMaster to EdrawMind," said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMind. "With the new update, we made the product more user-friendly than ever. There is an instant option to turn mindmaps into outlines, while the mind map branch-free positioning will let our users work on flexible mind maps."

Some of the new features in EdrawMind version 9.0 include:

Improved UI and New Free Diagrams

EdrawMind 9.0 has a smoother and friendlier interface than before. It hides layouts that are not used and provides quick access to an extensive mind map gallery. Users can instantly access the online mind mapping examples gallery, which contains more than 3000 mind maps shared by users from all over the world.



Even free account users can now access fishbone and timeline diagrams as they are no longer restricted.

The new version offers an outline mode that can instantly turn mind maps into editable outlines. Users can now add pictures, tables, attachments, comments, and hyperlinks to their outlines, and it is easier to make notes.

This improved design feature is ideal for creating mind maps without restrictions. Users can drag out any branch and extend it however they like to create mind maps with limitless possibilities.

Wondershare EdrawMind has improved its mechanism to save projects and files. This is the foundation for an upcoming update with a tool that will provide real-time collaboration for EdrawMind projects.

EdrawMind is a vital part of Wondershare Edraw that provides fast, easy, and resourceful solutions to create mind maps and brainstorm ideas. It also provides creative solutions for project planning, knowledge management, idea sharing, brainstorming, and more.

Compatibility and Price

The product is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Web, and the pricing starts from $59 USD for annual plans.

For the latest EdrawMind news and updates, visit www.edrawmind.com or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. Edraw is a subsidiary of Wondershare group

www.wondershare.com

