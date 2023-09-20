Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023, Unveiling AI-Powered Video Editing Advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, a leading name in the world of video editing, marked a triumphant presence at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023 in Amsterdam. The event, which drew global attention from the media, entertainment, and technology industries, concluded successfully on September 17th. Wondershare Filmora, represented by renowned video editor Jordan Orme and brand representatives from Germany, France, and Italy, took center stage to unveil groundbreaking AI-powered features and discuss the future of video production.

In a compelling half-hour product speech, Wondershare Filmora delved into the pivotal role of video in modern life and how cutting-edge AI tools are revolutionizing the post-production landscape. Jordan Orme, celebrated for his work with Justin Bieber, MrBeast, Nike, Google, and more, took the stage to showcase how Wondershare Filmora leverages Artificial Intelligence to make video creation more cost-effective and efficient.

Jordan said: "AI-powered video editing tools have been reported to reduce editing time by up to 90% in some cases. This efficiency is due to AI's ability to automate tasks like scene detection, color correction, and even suggesting edits based on content analysis."

The presentation at IBC 2023 spotlighted Filmora12's remarkable AI-related features:

AI smart cutoutFilmora12's AI Smart Cutout boasts unparalleled accuracy in selecting and removing objects, whether they be people, merchandise, icons, or items.

AI imageAI Image: Transforming creative concepts into visually stunning images is made effortless with Filmora AI Image.

AI copywriterIntegrated with the ChatGPT API, Filmora AI Copywriting empowers users to harness AI copywriting directly on their desktop, revolutionizing content creation.

AI Audio StretchFilmora12's AI Audio Stretch effortlessly synchronizes background music with video length, saving valuable time in post-production.

Filmora13: The AI Revolution Continues

Exciting news awaits video editing enthusiasts as Wondershare Filmora announced the forthcoming release of Filmora13 in October. This latest version will introduce even more AI-driven functionalities, including AI Thumbnail Generator, AI Vocal Removal, and more. Filmora13 aims to redefine video editing by enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

