Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS 5.8.0 Presents Its New Creative Feature: AR Camera

"As a user-driven product, Wondershare Filmorago iOS keeps an eye on the latest trends and incorporates them into the app, we hope that our users can get happiness and recognition from ordinary video editing and creation," said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS.

In the past two years, many social apps, such as Instagram and Snapchat, have developed the AR camera function, which is popular among young people: The AR mask filter was all the rage during the epidemic last year, and since, Apple released the iPhone X in 2017 and later the iPhone 11 and 12 with better depth-of-field, portrait recognition and better support of face tracking technology. All of this gives users a more realistic and smoother AR experience.

With the AR Camera feature, Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS users can choose all kinds of AR stickers and filters while shooting their video clips without having to add various layers or do a lot of post-editing. What used to take hours or even a day can now be done in minutes.

Compared to its previous versions, FilmoraGo iOS V5.8 also brings a major update on its multi-camera function. When using a multi-camera for shooting, users can directly add filters to provide a different atmosphere and can also choose the rear cameras to leverage the iPhone's rear wide-angle camera.

Also, Wondershare FilmoraGo is hosting a "Dress Up Your Pet" campaign from April 1 until April 30, in which both Android and iOS users can participate by making their own videos to win wonderful prizes. For more information about the contest, please click here.

Price and Compatibility

Wondershare FilmoraGo iOS is compatible with iOS 12 and higher versions. The pricing starts at $29.99 per year. To learn more about FilmoraGo iOS, please visit the official website: https://filmorago.wondershare.com/video-editor-ios/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

