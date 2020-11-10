Wondershare InClowdz Builds Bridges Among Different Cloud Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has released Wondershare InClowdz, a software for connecting and transferring data between cloud services including Google Drive, One Drive, Dropbox, Box, and Amazon S3.

The difficulty of managing files stored on separate cloud services is a common frustration both at work and in life. InClowdz eliminates this frustration by making it easy to link all of your cloud services together in one application. It's the ultimate all-in-one cloud package.

"There are no repetitive actions in InClowdz when it comes to file migration and management. That means you can focus on more important things, like problem solving or creativity," said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare InClowdz. "Even if you aren't a businessperson and just want to transfer files among different cloud services, our product will make it a lot faster and easier."

InClowdz's key features include:

Seamless Data Migration between Different Services

Link all of the cloud services you use to InClowdz and then move files and folders freely between them.

Comprehensive Syncing

It's just a couple clicks to sync all of your data between different clouds services.

Manage All Cloud Accounts in One Place

Log into all of your accounts at once and manage them from one place.

Avoid Duplicate Data

InClowdz will identify files with the same name, date, and size, so you can avoid duplicate content.

Wondershare InClowdz is available on Windows PC. Get it here starting from $9.95 USD. For more information, please visit the official website.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

