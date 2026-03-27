Wondershare Launches Relumi, an AI-Powered App to Retake and Perfect Missed Photo Moments

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity software solutions, recently announced the launch of Wondershare Relumi, a new AI-powered mobile application designed to help users improve imperfect photos and recreate moments that could not be captured perfectly the first time.

Wondershare Launches Relumi, Introducing AI-Powered Photo Retake to Recreate Missed Moments

As smartphone photography and social sharing continues to grow, users are capturing and sharing more moments, yet factors such as timing, lighting, and angles often result in imperfect images that cannot be retaken. Whether it's a once-in-a-lifetime family gathering, a travel moment during golden hour, or a spontaneous social capture, even small imperfections can make photos fall short of expectations. This gap has created growing demand for solutions that go beyond traditional photo editing, enabling users not just to enhance photos, but to effectively "retake" them after the moment has passed.

Wondershare Relumi is designed to address this limitation by introducing an AI-powered photo retake approach. Powered by advanced AI models, including the integration of Nano Banana Pro, the app enables users to refine visual elements, adjust expressions, and optimize composition, while maintaining the overall context and authenticity of the original image. The app also features an exclusive Multi-Person Photo Repair capability. This allows users to revisit missed or imperfect moments and recreate them in a more natural and visually refined way.

Key highlights of Wondershare Relumi include:

Photo Flaw Repair automatically detects and corrects common portrait issues such as closed eyes, unnatural expressions, and subtle pose imperfections. By focusing on individual subjects while preserving lighting and environmental details, it transforms imperfect captures into natural, studio-like results.

Multi-Person Photo Repair addresses the challenges of group photography by identifying individuals with closed eyes or unflattering expressions and adjusting them independently within the same image. This makes it possible to perfect group shots from events where retakes are not an option.

Smart Environment Preset Retake enables users to reimagine the mood and lighting of a photo. By analyzing the scene, the AI recommends optimized lighting and atmosphere presets, allowing users to instantly apply cinematic-style enhancements without manual editing.

3D Angle Adjustment Retake introduces a new level of flexibility by reconstructing images from alternative perspectives. Using AI-powered 3D modeling, users can refine camera angles—such as correcting distorted selfies or shifting viewpoints—to achieve more natural compositions.

Photo-to-Video with Sound brings still images to life by generating subtle motion, facial micro-expressions, and audio-enhanced animation. This feature transforms static memories into short, immersive video clips, making them more engaging for sharing across social platforms.

"Photos are more than images—they are memories," said Dirk, Head of Product at Wondershare. "With Relumi, we are redefining what it means to 'retake' a photo. Instead of missing the moment, users can now go back and take it better."

Relumi is designed for a wide range of users—from memory keepers preserving family moments, to social creators seeking more expressive content, to nostalgia seekers revisiting past experiences. By combining ease of use with advanced AI capabilities, the app lowers the barrier to high-quality photo recreation.

Compatibility and Pricing

Relumi is available on mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, enabling users to recreate and enhance photos directly. Users can learn more about Relumi on its official website and through Wondershare's social media channels, including Instagram and Tiktok.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagraming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare