Wondershare PDFelement 10: Unlocking the Full Potential of PDF Editing with AI

Wondershare

07 Sep, 2023, 04:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a trusted name serving millions of users, takes pride in introducing PDFelement 10 – a ground-breaking PDF solution enhanced with the power of AI. This latest version has garnered multiple prestigious awards and editor's choice accolades, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.     

With PDFelement 10, we present an upgraded AI tool, eSign capabilities, and a redesigned user interface (UI), to enhance the overall user experience.

The key AI tools include:

  • Generate abstracts, key points and keywords from PDFs instantly with the AI PDF summarizer.
  • Proofread, rewrite, and translate PDFs into any language quickly.
  • Auto-generate bookmarks for your long PDFs to make them easier to navigate.

The upgraded eSign capabilities empower users to:

  • Utilize Certificate-Based Legal Signatures.
  • Send documents to bulk signers effortlessly.
  • Collect and track signatures from anywhere, on any device.

David, CEO of PDFelement, stated: "I firmly believe that the best PDF editors should empower users to go beyond simple text and image manipulation. PDFelement stands as the pinnacle of PDF editing solutions, offering unmatched flexibility, ease of use, top-notch results, and a rich set of extra features to enhance your PDF workflow. We push the boundaries of digital document management. The integration of AI tools empowers users to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. If you're in search of the ultimate PDF editing solution, PDFelement stands out as the top choice."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and pricing starts at $79.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTubeFacebookTwitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

