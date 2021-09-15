Wondershare PDFelement Increases Students' Productivity and Engagement on Distance Learning

"Over the course of the pandemic and beyond, educators have found that encouraging students to be more engaged while distance learning has been a challenging problem," explained Shelley Xie, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement.

"As one the best-in-class PDF editors, Wondershare PDFelement is committing to creating the best tools to empower students to think creatively and communicate more expressively in class."

To realize this goal, Wondershare is offering a PDFelement academic plan for students, so that they'll have more accessible tools to encourage creativity at their disposal through:

Simplifying Classroom Organization - Teachers can create and share lesson plans, timetables, schedules, and lists to eliminate the pitfalls of remote learning.

- Teachers can create and share lesson plans, timetables, schedules, and lists to eliminate the pitfalls of remote learning. Professional Presentations - Students can express their digital creativity through presentations containing file attachments, links, watermarks, etc.

- Students can express their digital creativity through presentations containing file attachments, links, watermarks, etc. Converting Class Materials from Physical to Digital - Digitize courseware to make study materials more accessible.

- Digitize courseware to make study materials more accessible. Enabling Collaborating and Sharing in the Classroom - Students can work together on documents using features such as, annotations, easily sharing, and more.

