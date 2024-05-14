Wondershare PDFelement Receives 58 G2 Awards Highlighting Innovation and User Adoption

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDFelement, the renowned PDF editing software developed by Wondershare, has been honored with 58 awards by G2, a globally recognized platform for software reviews and ratings. Among these accolades are the prestigious Leader Award and Highest User Adoption, affirming PDFelement's position as a frontrunner in the PDF editing software market.

PDFelement introduces 13 new free PDF tools accessible directly from any web browser, enhancing its user-friendly approach and platform independence.

"We are thrilled to receive such high recognition from G2, including the Leader Award and Highest User Adoption," said Iris L, PR Director at Wondershare. "These awards validate our commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly solutions that empower individuals and businesses to efficiently handle their PDF document needs."

PDFelement has long been celebrated for its robust features, including e-signature capabilities. Lumi PDF AI Robot, an AI-powered tool, enhances productivity by offering support for summarizing, proofreading, rewriting, explaining, and translating PDF content.

The suite of new tools includes functionalities that cater to various PDF editing needs:

PDF Conversion Tools: Users can convert PDFs to editable formats such as Word, Excel, PPT, and text, or convert PDFs to JPG, and vice versa, facilitating seamless data interchange between different software.

PDF Compression and Merging: These tools allow users to efficiently manage PDF file size and merge multiple documents into a single PDF, simplifying document organization.

PDF Cropping: This tool allows users to crop PDFs to a selected area and adjust margin sizes swiftly.

"Innovation, simplicity, efficiency, and accessibility are at the core of PDFelement," added Iris. "We are dedicated to continuously improving our software to meet the evolving needs of our users and provide them with a seamless experience."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and its pricing starts at $24.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

