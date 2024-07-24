Wondershare Recoverit V13 Elevates Data Recovery to 99.5% Success Rate for SD Cards and External Storage Devices

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Recoverit announces its new iteration, V13, setting a new industry standard with a recovery success rate of 99.5%. Addressing the growing concerns of data loss from external storage devices, the upgraded Wondershare Recoverit offers users an enhanced, intuitive UI and improved recovery capabilities for crucial data.

Upgraded Data Recovery Experience for SD Cards and Mainstream External Storage Devices

Wondershare Recoverit V13—Your Data Recovery Expert​ Wondershare Recoverit V13 Elevates Data Recovery Success Rate for External Storage Devices and SD Cards

SD cards are commonly used by digital cameras, drones, and sports cameras to store media files. However, different camera brands create videos and photos in different formats. It has made data recovery challenging as the software need to support a wide range of file formats. Wondershare Recoverit has focused on enhancing its data recovery capabilities from different SD cards and mainstream external storage devices. The latest update is optimized for professional data recovery from leading camera brands like DJI and GoPro, featuring upgraded patented algorithms that increase the recovery success rate to 99.5%.

Key Features of Recoverit V13

Smoother Experience : Enjoy 200% faster startup and disk loading, along with new features like file renaming from raw scans and a new search bar to precisely locate restored files.

: Enjoy 200% faster startup and disk loading, along with new features like file renaming from raw scans and a new search bar to precisely locate restored files. Optimized Preview Window : Preview recovered files in various formats, including videos and pictures, within a unified window.

: Preview recovered files in various formats, including videos and pictures, within a unified window. Seamless Mac Compatibility : Enhance file scanning speed by 25% and optimize performance for macOS Sonoma 14 and the chip M4.

: Enhance file scanning speed by 25% and optimize performance for macOS Sonoma 14 and the chip M4. Brand New UI Design: Experience a revamped interface style and reorganized function modules for a more intuitive user experience.

Participate in Recoverit's World-Themed Campaign to Win $2000 in Prizes

To celebrate the launch of the new version, Wondershare Recoverit is introducing the Recoverit World-themed campaign. Users can play games to win prizes worth a total of $2000 and join activities by commenting on the official Instagram account. For more details, please visit here, or follow us on YouTube, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology