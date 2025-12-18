Wondershare Releases EdrawMax V15, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Diagram Creation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, launches Wondershare EdrawMax V15, an AI-powered and template-driven diagramming tool. EdrawMax V15 brings a series of powerful enhancements, including advanced AI capabilities, improved drawing performance, and an expanded template library.

Among these upgrades, the Edraw Agent stands out as the most notable highlight of EdrawMax V15, delivering a comprehensive upgrade to end-to-end intelligent creation workflow. Through the integration of diagramming and AI, EdrawMax V15 redefines a new paradigm for work communication, making information clearer and more intuitive.

EdrawMax AI: Smarter Understanding, Faster Diagramming

In EdrawMax V15, AI capabilities have been significantly enhanced, helping users turn ideas into professional diagrams with greater speed and clarity. At its core is the Edraw Agent, which understands user intent and responds in real time to requests such as diagram generation, analysis, and product-related inquiries. With advanced natural language understanding and multi-turn conversations, users can generate and refine diagrams through simple, intuitive interactions.

EdrawMax AI now supports 50+ AI professional diagram types, covering a wide range of use cases—such as technical roadmaps, architecture diagrams, swimlane diagrams, Venn diagrams, Gantt charts, and UML sequence diagrams.

Beyond the main editing interface, EdrawMax AI extends intelligent diagramming into everyday work environments. By understanding selected text from browsers, Office, Notion, and other widely used applications, it recommends suitable diagram types and layouts and quickly transforms text into clear visual diagrams with a single click.

Enhanced Diagramming Tools and Richer Templates

EdrawMax V15 delivers notable improvements in both professional precision and creative flexibility. The new release integrates Google's Nano Banana Pro, boosting the quality and output of AI-generated scientific diagrams and resulting in more accurate, research-grade visuals.

In addition, EdrawMax V15 now supports vertical text and Draw.io file import, along with one-click diagram restoration, SVG-to-diagram conversion, and code-to-diagram generation, further expanding its versatility and efficiency across diverse scenarios.

EdrawMax V15 also introduces a richer template and asset ecosystem: its icon library has expanded to over 20,000 assets, complemented by 300+ new industry-specific templates spanning electronics, engineering, fire safety, construction, biology, education, and more—helping users quickly build visuals tailored to specialized professional needs.

Building the Next Era of Intelligent Office Productivity

As AIGC continues to reshape office workflows, intelligent technologies are redefining how diagrams and visual communication are created. "With EdrawMax V15, we're pushing the boundaries of intelligent office innovation — deeply integrating AI with everyday productivity tools to deliver a more creative diagramming experience." said Aiden, Head of Wondershare EdrawMax. "This is a key step in advancing Wondershare's vision for next-generation office productivity."

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology