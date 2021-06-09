Wondershare Repairit Version 3.0 Brings New Photo Repair Features

"We made this update based on our users' feedback. We included a dedicated Photo Repair feature in the latest version, so anyone can easily fix their damaged and corrupted photos," says Kevin Zhu, the product manager of Wondershare Repairit. "The new version also offers instant photo repair solutions under various scenarios. They can fix photos in batches and even get a preview of their repaired pictures in advance," he added.

Wondershare Repairit 3.0 offers the following major features:

Advanced Photo Repair: fix even critical issues with photos like missing fragments, blurry images, grey areas, and more. To repair severely corrupt photos, a sample image has to be loaded.

fix even critical issues with photos like missing fragments, blurry images, grey areas, and more. To repair severely corrupt photos, a sample image has to be loaded. Quick Photo Repair: This is an instant photo repairing mode in the tool that can yield quick results by following three simple steps.

This is an instant photo repairing mode in the tool that can yield quick results by following three simple steps. Repair Photos in Batches: Users can load multiple images on the application and repair them at the same time.

Users can load multiple images on the application and repair them at the same time. Preview Repaired Photos: After the repairing process, users can get a preview of their repaired photos and selectively save them to any location.

After the repairing process, users can get a preview of their repaired photos and selectively save them to any location. User-friendly Interface: Since Wondershare Repairit is a DIY tool, no prior technical knowledge is needed to use it for repairing photos.

Wondershare Repairit is fully compatible with all major photo formats such as JPG, PNG, TIFF, GIF, and more. It yields the best results in scenarios like blurry images, color mixing, grey patches, damaged headers, and more.

Wondershare Repairit 3.0 aims to meet the growing needs of its customers.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Repairit is available for Windows and Mac. Users can download it for free trials. Pricing starts at $39.95 per month. For more information, please visit the official website: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/video-repair-tool.html or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

