Wondershare Selected as Finalist For “Best in Photo & Video” and “Best in Productivity” In the 13th Annual Shorty Awards

Best in Photo & Video: Wondershare Filmora X

Wondershare Filmora X is specifically designed for video editors looking for advanced animation and editing features such as motion tracking and keyframing, without the high learning curve and the high cost. The product has now over 84 million users across 150 countries around the globe.

Best in Productivity: Wondershare Digital Creativity Suite

Wondershare Digital Creativity Suite caters to diverse audiences, types of creators, and needs in fields, which includes Filmora, FilmoraPro, FilmoraGo, Filmii, Videap, DemoCreator, DemoAir, UniConverter, and other 6 products.

"It is an honor for us to be selected as the Shorty Award finalist," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare Technology. "As creators, we thrive at creating products from our audience's perspective, giving them the right tools to bring their visions to life as soon as they acquire them."

The Shorty Awards recognize the most influential, popular, and culturally relevant brands and agencies across social media. Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment, and technology.

Winners will be announced leading up to and during the awards ceremony in late April, presented exclusively on social media.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

http://www.wondershare.com/

