Wondershare Unveils EdrawProj: A Milestone for Revolutionary Project Management

News provided by

Wondershare

16 Nov, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Edraw is thrilled to announce the launch of EdrawProj, a powerful project management solution designed to empower project managers in planning, tracking, and reporting with Gantt chart.

EdrawProject Core Capabilities Supports five major project management scenarios across multiple industries:

  1. Time Management: Set up a dedicated work calendar, applicable to multiple projects.
  2. Task Management: Break down complex tasks into levels, establish interdependencies, and set multidimensional information.
  3. Resource Management: Set up a resource pool, allocate resources, and monitor resource usage.
  4. Progress Management: Update progress, monitor critical paths, keep track of delayed tasks, and compare against baselines.
  5. Project Reporting: Export Gantt charts, and provide comprehensive data reports.

Kim, Head of Product for EdrawProj, states, "EdrawProj leads in adaptable project management for diverse industries, particularly manufacturing. The latest release enhances this flexibility with advanced features like improved row and column settings and Gantt chart customization, boosting both task management and reporting. We're unwavering in our pursuit of innovation, streamlining project management for everyone from project managers to department heads."

Iris Liu, Wondershare's Brand Director, asserts, "At Wondershare, our ethos is centered on delivering user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industrial sector. EdrawProj exemplifies this philosophy by simplifying complex project management, making powerful tools accessible and easy to use for our clients. We're dedicated to ensuring that with EdrawProj, growth and stability in project management are not just goals, but realities for businesses of all sizes."

Compatibility and Price
Wondershare EdrawProj is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and pricing starts at $99 for an annual subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more.  

About Wondershare
Wondershare Technology is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity and productivity solutions. Celebrated for its commitment to innovation, Wondershare has earned accolades from The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp, distinguishing itself in the tech community. Serving over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare provides a vast portfolio of applications that enhance video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, and diagramming to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their full creative potential. For more information, visit Wondershare's website.

