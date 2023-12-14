Wondershare Virbo Unveils AI-Powered Video Translator: Bridging Language Divides with Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Virbo, a leading AI avatar video creation platform, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking AI Video Translator feature. This innovative addition empowers users to swiftly translate their videos into multiple languages while seamlessly incorporating voice cloning and lip-sync technology. The primary objective behind this enhancement is to enable users to transcend linguistic constraints, thereby expanding their global impact.

The latest update from Wondershare Virbo introduces the highly-anticipated AI video translation feature. This advanced tool equips users with the capability to effortlessly translate marketing videos into various languages while preserving the authenticity of the original speaker's voice and maintaining perfect lip synchronization. Furthermore, Virbo now offers an expanded array of AI avatars, a transparent background feature, and an advanced subtitle editor to cater to the diverse needs of its users. This comprehensive update is strategically designed to assist businesses of all sizes, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) to content creators, in surmounting language barriers and effectively connecting with a broader global audience.

Nicole, the Product Director of Virbo, expressed her perspective on these significant updates, stating, "Our ultimate goal is to empower users to conquer language barriers with ease, enabling them to create videos that amplify their global influence and drive revenue." This commitment to user empowerment underscores Virbo's dedication to facilitating cross-cultural communication and fostering worldwide business growth.

Key Upgrades for Virbo include:

AI Video Translation:
Translate videos into over 20+ languages with lip sync and voice cloning. Edit and proofread scripts, and auto-generate subtitles.

300+ AI Avatars:
Up to 300+ AI avatars from various countries and languages, meeting diverse marketing scenarios.

300+ Video Templates:
Over 300 video templates for diverse holidays, sales events, and business marketing.

Advanced Subtitle Editor:
Extensive subtitle editing with preset styles for personalized needs.

Compatibility and Price    

Wondershare Virbo is available on the Web, iOS, Android, and Desktop, with subscription plans starting at $19.9 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or app store. Virbo is currently running a seasonal promotion until December 25th. Click the link to take advantage of this discount. Stay updated by following us on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Discord to learn more about Virbo.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company known for innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. It has received awards from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare offers software for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, and more, empowering individuals to pursue their passions and foster creativity.

SOURCE Wondershare

News Releases in Similar Topics

