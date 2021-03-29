Wondershare Wutsapper: Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone

"WhatsApp is widely used all over the world. Our product began with a simple idea — to create a convenient app with a one-click transfer function for WhatsApp users who want to save their past memories in their new mobile phones," said William Yu, Product Director of Wondershare Wutsapper. "That's how Wondershare Wutsapper was born".

Some features of Wondershare Wutsapper include:

Transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iOS Devices

Previously, it was time-consuming to transfer data from Android to iOS devices. Wondershare Wutsapper resolved the problem by offering a cross-system transmission platform that supports WhatsApp data transfer from android to iOS devices in just a few clicks. This application works seamlessly for the latest iPhone.

Supports multiple WhatsApp data types

Apart from text messages, Wondershare Wutsapper allows users to transfer their messages, emojis, photos, videos, and attachments quickly as this application supports multiple WhatsApp file types.

Direct transfer without a computer

The application provides a user-friendly and convenient way to transfer directly from android to IOS devices without a computer. It helps users transfer their data anytime, anywhere, wirelessly.

Price and Compatibility

Users can acquire the app here starting from $29.95 USD per year. Wondershare Wutsapper supports multiple Android devices such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, HTC, Oppo, LG, Motorola, Sony, and more. The app supports iOS 9.0 and up to iOS14, Android 17 and up to Android 11.

In addition, a USB OTG cable is required to connect the Android device and iOS device when running the application. If there is no cable available, users can also try Wondershare MobileTrans - the desktop version.

For the latest news and updates visit the official website, or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare