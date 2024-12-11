Wondershare's Filmora 14 Achieves Apple ProRes Certification, Enhancing Professional Editing and Collaborative Workflows

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is excited to announce a groundbreaking milestone for its video editing software, Filmora 14, which has now officially received Apple ProRes certification. This achievement follows months of close collaboration with Apple and underscores Wondershare's commitment to delivering high-quality, industry-standard solutions for video editing. With Filmora 14's new ProRes export capabilities, users can now produce professional-grade content that meets Apple's stringent requirements for quality, efficiency, and fidelity.

"The ProRes certification for Filmora 14 signifies Wondershare's alignment with Apple's standards and reaffirms our ambition to equipping creators with the tools they need to bring their visions to life, this certification also positions Wondershare as a leading choice for video creators worldwide who seek reliability and performance." said Richard Hu, Senior Product Planning Manager at Wondershare.

Not long ago, Filmora 14 underwent an update that leverages AI technology to enhance productivity and creativity in video editing. Its new Smart Short Clips feature automatically extracts and edits highlights from long videos into short clips with one click. It also brought users with over ten new AI tools to enhance efficiency and quality, including Smart Scene Cut, translation-Lip-Sync, AI Face Mosaic, AI Portrait Cutout, AI Sound Effect, AI Video Enhancer, AI Voice Enhancer, AI Color Palette, and Voice Denoise. Professional features like Multi-Camera Editing, Planar Tracking, Path Curve, and Magnetic Timeline are also introduced.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing, over 2,300,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Empowering over 100 million users worldwide, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified," Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Anireel, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub, AniEraser for image recovery and editing.With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology