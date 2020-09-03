Wonolo Launches New Mobile App To Help Businesses Engage and Interact with a Flexible Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo, the leading platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, today launched Wonolo ProTM, a mobile app, that gives businesses across the country the ability to identify, engage, and scale a flexible workforce drawn from an unparalleled pool of 500,000+ workers who use Wonolo.

The launch of Wonolo Pro comes as Wonolo continues to see aggressive demand during the COVID-19 pandemic from businesses in the light-industrial space, including meal-kit delivery companies, warehousing firms, merchandisers, and e-commerce distribution centers. Wonolo Pro, combined with Wonolo's onsite clock-in and clock-out technology, WandaTM, gives businesses and their on-site representatives insight into who is working and how to best work with a flexible workforce in real-time.

Wonolo Pro is one of many new product enhancements aimed to help workers gain access to an unparalleled amount of flexible opportunities. Wonolo also recently launched Wonolo U - a pilot program through which workers can connect with online learning and professional skill development opportunities. These portable skills can help them stand out in jobs both in and outside of Wonolo.

"Wonolo Pro is a game changer for on-the-go business representatives who want the ability both to engage with flexible workers and scale their labor needs. It will help companies navigate an unprecedented holiday season," said Yong Kim, Cofounder and CEO of Wonolo. "And importantly for workers, many of whom are struggling in this tough economy, Wonolo U will let them obtain skills that will lead to more economic opportunities."

Download the Wonolo Pro app for iOS here and Android here .

Workers and businesses can find more resources for how Wonolo is responding to COVID-19 here and here . Workers looking for opportunities should download our app here and businesses looking for workers should sign up here .

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S and has done so since 2014. These "Work Now Locally" opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing. At Wonolo, we are Making Work, WorkTM.

