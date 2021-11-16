WooCommerce Payment Processing for Delta 8 and Delta 10 Announced by Organic Payment Gateways

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a high-risk payment gateway provider, now supports WooCommerce payment processing for Delta 8 and Delta 10 in addition to traditional CBD.

The new cannabis derivatives, Delta 8 and Delta 10, are growing in popularity among WooCommerce e-commerce businesses. This new demand is causing a spike in interest for affordable, reliable Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment gateways that integrate with WooCommerce.

Recent positive news, such as the November 8 article in The Texas Tribune, is increasing the comfort level of WooCommerce CBD website owners looking to expand into Delta 8 and Delta 10.

WooCommerce's flexibility and open-source nature make it a natural choice for CBD, and now also for Delta 8 and Delta 10. Since Organic Payment Gateways' launch in late-2018, the company has focused on payment gateways for high-risk CBD businesses. Its new programs, including the recently announced Shopify program, will focus on assisting Delta 8 and Delta 10 websites with processing credit card payments using WooCommerce.

Organic Payment Gateways' internal reporting shows sustained interest in WooCommerce among CBD-type websites in the United States. Alex Roy, founder of Organic Payment Gateways and its parent company, E-Commerce 4 LLC, laid out WooCommerce's place in the CBD market this way: "Among businesses contacting us for online payment processing advice for CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10, there are two website builders that have far and away the most demand – WooCommerce and Shopify. WooCommerce's flexibility and open-source nature make it naturally attractive to cutting-edge entrepreneurs like the ones we see launching Delta 8 and Delta 10 businesses in late 2021."

Alex Roy expects demand to continue for WooCommerce payment gateways that allow for CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10. Alex says, "I see demand for WooCommerce Delta 8 and 10 payment gateways holding strong. Our new support program for WooCommerce websites is designed to support business owners through the entire setup process and beyond. Our Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment processing integrates easily with WooCommerce, and we find that approvals are pretty straightforward for our clients."

WooCommerce's open-source nature means it can connect to a host of payment gateways including NMI and Authorize Net. Organic Payment Gateways aligns internet business owners with the payment gateway and merchant account best suited for an individual website's exact products, and their Delta 8 and Delta 10 programs provide step-by-step systems for both new e-commerce sites and existing CBD websites looking to expand into Delta 8 and Delta 10.

As more and more website owners move into Delta 8 and Delta 10, Alex Roy wants to be a thoughtful resource for business owners. "We are here to help in any way we can. But, one area we cannot help with is legal advice. Before selling CBD, Delta 8, or Delta 10 online, all new and existing businesses should speak with a qualified attorney. The laws and regulations can be complex."

As newer CBD-like products like Delta 8 and Delta 10 come on to the market, the demand for payment processing that allows these products and works perfectly with WooCommerce will continue to expand.

As outlined on the Organic Payment Gateways website, one item that is essential when it comes to getting approved to accept credit cards for CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10 payment processing is a valid certificate of analysis for every product. The Organic Payment Gateways Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment gateway page has the following advice: "You will need to make sure that every product you offer has a certificate of analysis (COA) from an independent lab. A COA shows that the product label gives accurate information about the product's contents, which is important for your business's integrity and your customers' peace of mind. It's also important that your Delta 8 and Delta 10 products be of the legal, hemp-derived variety."

To learn more about Organic Payment Gateways' Delta 8 and Delta 10 payment processing for WooCommerce, visit https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd/payment-gateways-for-delta-8-and-delta-10/.

