WooCommerce stores gear up for Black Friday Cyber Monday: Key insights from our holiday shopping survey

The holiday shopping season can make or break online merchants, highlighting the need for a strong plan to prepare stores, test operations, and maximize sales during this period.

Key takeaways from stores preparing for Black Friday Cyber Monday

46% of stores reported that up to 30% of their annual sales volume comes from BFCM and the holiday season.

During BFCM and the holidays: 26% of stores reported they see 30% of their annual sales, and 8% of stores see more than 50% of their annual sales.

44% of stores plan to run a BFCM sale.

Stores with revenues of $250K USD or more were 12% more likely to prepare in advance, and 34% of them prepared one to three months in advance.

66% of stores experience a lift in sales volume over the holiday shopping season (Oct-Dec).

76% of respondents expected their WooCommerce store to be their primary sales channel during the holiday season.

How early do stores prepare?

26%: 1 to 4 weeks ahead

27%: 1 to 3 months ahead

13%: 3 to 6 months ahead

4%: 6+ months ahead

Tactics and marketing

26% of stores planned to increase inventory as their primary preparation strategy. This was followed by marketing, promotions, and website optimization.

29% of stores rated email as the most effective marketing channel during the holiday season, followed by organic (25%) + paid (13%) social, search ads (8%), and content marketing (6%).

67% of stores sell on multiple channels, including physical storefronts to online marketplaces, with 11% of stores on Amazon, 8% on Etsy, and 6% on eBay.

What will stores do differently this year?

34% of merchants plan to switch up their BFCM preparation for this year, including adding new products, making marketing and website changes, and focusing on early sales.

91% of stores used analytics to assess the effectiveness of their campaigns, including Google Analytics, the WooCommerce Analytics Dashboard, and Meteorik.

What we heard…

"The most important thing for us is replenishing the out-of-stock products. That's our biggest challenge."

"…start ads campaign at least 20 days prior"

"Load testing. Speed testing. Database optimization."

Survey respondents

35% of stores have been in business 10+ years.

43% of businesses have been using WooCommerce for 1-2 years.

63% of stores reported annual revenues of up to $250k USD .

What are they selling? Clothing & Accessories 16 % Health & Beauty 12 % Education & Learning Services 11 % Home, Furniture & Garden 11 % Electronics & Computers 9 % Food & Drink 7 % Other (automotive, crafts, sports, and event-based businesses) 34 %

