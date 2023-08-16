Wood Adhesives Market to grow by USD 1,463.2 million from 2022 to 2027; The growth of the real estate and construction industry drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood adhesives market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,463.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.16%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood Adhesives Market 2023-2027

Wood adhesives market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The wood adhesives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer wood adhesives in the market are 3M Co., Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., Astral Ltd., Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Bhiwadi Polymers Ltd., Bolton Group Srl, Britannia Adhesives Ltd., Cattie Adhesives, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Jubilant Industries Ltd., Koff Club Pvt. Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Technical Adhesives Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers wood adhesives such as 3M Fastbond contact adhesive.

Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd. - The company offers wood adhesives such as AdvinEco hot melt adhesives.

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers wood adhesives such as GripPro Plus and GripPro Light.

Wood Adhesives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Furniture, Flooring, Doors and windows, and Others), technology (Water based adhesive, Solvent based adhesive, and Hot melt adhesives and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the furniture segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wood adhesives play a pivotal role in diverse aspects of construction, assembly, and finishing processes. Furniture encompasses a wide array of categories, spanning household, commercial, and office furniture. Renowned for their robust bonding capabilities, wood adhesives significantly contribute to the structural stability and longevity of furniture. They establish resilient connections between various components like panels, joints, edges, and veneers, ensuring that furniture withstands daily usage, loads, and varying environmental conditions. Moreover, wood adhesives exert influence over the final surface quality and visual appeal of furniture. They effectively fill gaps, cracks, and imperfections, resulting in sleek and seamless surfaces. Hence, the increasing adoption of wood adhesives within the furniture industry is poised to propel the growth of the furniture segment in the wood adhesives market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the wood adhesives market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wood adhesives market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The APAC wood adhesives market is experiencing substantial expansion, driven by heightened requirements for furniture, construction materials, and engineered wood items. A key growth catalyst for the wood adhesives market in APAC stems from the swift pace of urbanization and industrialization. Notably, countries such as China , India , and various Southeast Asian nations play pivotal roles in fostering market growth through their significant contributions to regional infrastructure development.

Wood Adhesives Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The growth of the real estate and construction industry is notably driving market growth. The global real estate sector plays a pivotal role in amplifying the presence of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings, thereby driving the demand for wooden furniture. This surge in wooden furniture demand is further propelled by the escalating number of single-person and two-person households, fostering increased residential construction endeavours. The prolonged vitality of the Baby Boomer generation, coupled with burgeoning urbanization and evolving lifestyle preferences among Millennials, has generated a notable appetite for personalized wooden furniture. Furthermore, augmented investments in the global real estate arena across the past decade have significantly propelled the worldwide wooden furniture industry. As the real estate realm continues to expand and the global construction sector witnesses a resurgence, the appetite for wooden furniture is set to rise substantially, consequently propelling the growth of the global wood adhesives market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The growing focus on the adoption of bio-based adhesives is an emerging market trend Bio-based adhesives, sourced from renewable materials like plant-based elements or agricultural residuals, offer distinct advantages over conventional synthetic adhesives derived from fossil fuels. The abundance of diverse bio-based feedstocks facilitates the creation of varied adhesive formulations tailored to specific applications. Notably, soy-based adhesives have gained traction in wooden panel production due to their impressive bonding strength and water resistance. Additionally, lignin-based adhesives, originating from pulp and paper industry by-products, exhibit comparable performance to traditional counterparts, making them a viable replacement without compromising quality or efficacy. These dynamics are poised to fuel the expansion of the global wood adhesives market in the projected period.

Major challenges

Government regulations associated with the manufacturing of adhesives are a significant challenge for the wood adhesives market. Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe have implemented stringent measures to mitigate the environmental impact of adhesives, especially concerning volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Numerous wood adhesives incorporate solvents and reactive elements that can emit VOCs during application and curing. To address this concern, authorities have established rigorous limits on adhesive VOC emissions, mandating adherence to regulatory standards by adhesive manufacturers. In the United States, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversees VOC and formaldehyde emissions, leveraging frameworks such as the Clean Air Act and the Formaldehyde Emission Standards for Composite Wood Products. These regulations pose a challenge for wood adhesive manufacturers, necessitating investments in the development of low-VOC and formaldehyde-free formulations that align with regulatory benchmarks while upholding performance standards. Consequently, governmental directives pertaining to wood adhesive production stand as a significant obstacle to the growth of the wood adhesives market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Wood Adhesives Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wood adhesives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Wood Adhesives Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the wood adhesives market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Wood Adhesives Market vendors

Wood Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,463.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., Astral Ltd., Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., Bhiwadi Polymers Ltd., Bolton Group Srl, Britannia Adhesives Ltd., Cattie Adhesives, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Jubilant Industries Ltd., Koff Club Pvt. Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and Technical Adhesives Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

