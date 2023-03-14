Wood Flooring Global Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2030: Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$43.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain

Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood

Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type

Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring

Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households

Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

Product Type and Regional Market Analysis

Engineered Wood Dominates the Market

Solid Wood - Another Significant Market

Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market

and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track

Market Outlook

Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies

Likely Price Increases

Innovations to Continue

Digital-Driven Sales

Focus on Design Improvements

Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competition

Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share

Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

Go Green : The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand

Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Product Innovations Boost Growth

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

Disadvantages

Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood

Disadvantages

Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

Cork Flooring

Engineered Wood Floors

Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring

Reclaimed Wood Flooring

Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look

White Oak Wood Flooring

European White Oak Floors

Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market

Blonde Wood Flooring

Honey Wood Flooring

Gray Wood Floors

Greige Wood Floors

Whitewashed Wood Floors

High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends

Distressed Wood Flooring

Handscraped Floors

Wirebrushed Wood Floors

Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market

Fumed-Finished Wood Floors

Matte-Finished Wood Flooring

Oiled Wood Floors

Satin-Finished Wood Flooring

Site-Finished Wood Flooring

Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends

Herringbone Wood Flooring

Wide Plank Wood Floors

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring

Types of Wood Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

