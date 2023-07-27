Wood Partners and GTIS Partners Grand Opening of Alta West Morehead Brings Work Hard, Play Hard to Life in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community — Alta West Morehead, located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. Alta West Morehead will hold a Havana Nights-themed grand opening celebration for the new property today.

Alta West Morehead is the culmination of a joint venture announced in September 2021 between Wood Partners and GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing $4.3 billion in gross assets with a U.S. focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments.

Located at 2020 W Morehead Street in Charlotte's FreeMoreWest neighborhood, Alta West Morehead puts residents within minutes of the popular retail, dining and entertainment establishments that Charlotte has to offer. Several local craft breweries are within walking distance of the community, along with the new Salt + Vinegar development, which offers over 73,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants and office space.

"Alta West Morehead is our second development in the FreeMoreWest submarket of Charlotte, and we are so excited to welcome a fresh crop of residents to their new home," said Carter Siegel, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "This community provides endless options for working, dining and entertainment, allowing our residents to work hard so they can play hard."

"We're excited about the grand opening of Alta West Morehead, which underscores our mission of providing high quality rental housing to growing, underserved areas throughout the Sunbelt Region," said Amit Rind, Managing Director of GTIS.

Alta West Morehead offers 308 apartment homes, providing a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans for residents to choose from. Each home features an array of luxurious interior finishes including stainless steel GE appliances, white quartz countertops, frameless rustic wood grain cabinetry, white-tiled kitchens and bathrooms, full-size washer/dryer sets and contemporary regency grey wide-plank flooring throughout. Additionally, there is a controlled access covered parking deck with electric vehicle charging stations and bike storage for added resident convenience.

Throughout the community, Alta West Morehead residents have access to a wide range of best-in-class amenities, including a resort-style pool and outdoor terrace, as well as an on-site paw spa and pet wash. Inside the community clubhouse, residents can enjoy the community's 24/7 fitness club with Peloton bikes, multiple co-working spaces with private micro-offices, club lounge, and a game room featuring foosball, arcade games and shuffleboard.

Alta West Morehead's prime location also puts residents within walking distance of Bank of America stadium as well as many of Charlotte's beautiful parks accessible via the Greenway Trail. Additionally, a nearby future rail stop and direct access to I-77 and I-85 allow residents to easily travel throughout the city with the greatest of ease. Charlotte Douglas Airport (American Airlines hub with over 780 direct flights) is only a 15-minute drive west of the site.

Alta West Morehead is managed by Wood Residential. Visit www.altawestmorehead.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners The firm manages $4.3 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 190 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

