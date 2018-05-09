Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Citizen at Patrick Henry

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of Alta Citizen at Patrick Henry.

The 209-unit community in Newport News, Virginia is located at 301 Continental Parkway in the Patrick Henry Place mixed-use development. Situated in historic Newport News and down the road from Oyster Point and Tech Center, it's the perfect location to work, live, and play. In addition to an idyllic setting, Alta Citizen at Patrick Henry brings young professionals the convenience of easy travel to major employers along the Jefferson Avenue Corridor, the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, and some of the area's best microbreweries and restaurants.

"This area is a prime destination in Coastal Virginia, and luxury living is in demand," stated Caitlin Shelby, Director for the Raleigh-Durham office of Wood Partners. "We saw a strategic opportunity to bring best-in-class amenities to an optimal location – fulfilling a need for contemporary living in a burgeoning neighborhood with easy access to employers."

Alta Citizen at Patrick Henry introduces leading-edge apartment living to Patrick Henry Place, which currently offers a mix of condos, townhomes, retail, and outdoor recreation for residents. Alta Citizen is comprised of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans that are spacious and open, with private laundry rooms and modern features.

Included in the top-notch amenities are a state-of-the-art fitness center, space for entertaining with a communal kitchen, and an indoor game area. Alta Citizen also boasts an indoor/outdoor bar, along with a sparkling courtyard pool for residents. The serene walking trail throughout the community allows residents easy access to experience the surrounding green space.

Alta Citizen began construction in the spring of 2017.

For more information, please visit www.livealtacitizen.com

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate development company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages high density and mixed-use communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 67,000 homes with a combined capitalization of more than $11.0 billion nationwide. The company currently owns more than 70 properties with a combined total of over 20,000 units. Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Southern California, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach. To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

