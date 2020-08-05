Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Headwaters in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of their newest luxury apartment community. Alta Headwaters features 328 units in multiple four-story, elevatored-buildings comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as studios. The community officially opened its doors to residents on July 30 and has more than two dozen move-ins scheduled for August and September. Leasing is currently underway at www.altaheadwaters.com.

Alta Headwaters, named for its proximity to Shingle Creek – considered to be the northernmost headwaters of the Florida Everglades – is situated on 15.31 acres at the prime intersection of Central Florida Parkway and John Young Parkway. Located at 4000 Headwaters Way, the community offers resort-style living in a premium location at the confluence of Orlando's Tourism Corridor and some of its largest office and industrial parks.

"Alta Headwaters is poised to benefit from its prime corner location and access to a diverse employment base that extends well beyond hospitality and tourism," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We're strong believers in this corridor as evidenced by this being our third development in the immediate vicinity, and we feel that Alta Headwaters has reset the bar in the submarket."

Alta Headwaters allows convenient access to many prominent employers and a number of nearby corporate office and industrial parks including SouthPark Center, Southridge Commerce Park and Infinity Park, all within minutes of the property. Major employers in the area include Darden Restaurants' corporate headquarters, Lockheed Martin and Tupperware Brands, among others. Directly across the street, Grande Lakes Orlando Resort is home to Orlando's largest luxury hotel complex, anchored by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott.

The luxury apartment community is conveniently located within three miles of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 4 and the Beachline Expressway (SR 528). These provide easy access to a wide range of entertainment venues including SeaWorld, Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, in addition to a wide variety of nearby shopping options including The Florida Mall, The Mall at Millenia and two Simon Premium Outlet locations. Furthermore, just one exit north on Interstate 4, residents have their choice of dozens of Orlando's finest upscale and casual dining options on Sand Lake Road, better known as "Restaurant Row."

Alta Headwaters features best-in-class amenities including a resort-style, zero-entry saltwater pool with a sundeck and covered poolside pavilion, private cabanas, hammocks, lounge seating and outdoor grilling areas. Additional amenities include a modern, state-of-the-art fitness center featuring virtual training classes and a yoga room, a game lounge featuring a billiards table, an automated "smart" package room and a fenced dog park.

Unit finishes include wood-style plank flooring in all entryways, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms, premium quartz countertops, low-profile stainless-steel appliance package featuring a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice dispensers, glass-top cook range, soft-close kitchen cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting and custom kitchen tile backsplash.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

