Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Civic Station in Gresham, Oregon

GRESHAM, Ore., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development and acquisition, recently broke ground on their newest luxury residential community – Alta Civic Station – in Gresham, Oregon.

Alta Civic Station is located in the heart of Gresham, offering residents the amenities of a dynamic urban lifestyle while retaining small-town charm and natural beauty.

The new residential community is located at 1699 NW Civic Drive, perfectly positioned on the east side of the Portland Metropolitan Area, providing easy access to bustling Downtown Portland and its numerous dining, shopping and cultural opportunities. Additionally, close proximity to Portland International Airport will give residents the ability to connect to worldwide destinations, while the community's access to Mount Hood and the nearby Columbia River Gorge present endless outdoor activity options.

Located in the thriving Civic neighborhood of Gresham, Alta Civic Station is a short drive from the city's three large, semiconductor-manufacturing companies and other major employers including Boeing, US Bank and Subaru. Multiple nearby MAX Light Rail stations will provide residents with varied options for commuting to employment centers across the region.

"Alta Civic Station is an ideal location for apartment renters as it offers abundant shopping and retail amenities, easy access to the city's parks and unparalleled outdoor space, and the ability to be in Downtown Portland in under 25 minutes," said Michael Nagy, managing director for Wood Partners. "Gresham is forecast to be the top submarket in the greater Portland area for both rent growth and occupancy in the coming years, as the suburbs become more in-demand."

Alta Civic Station is located in the heart of Gresham, offering residents the amenities of a dynamic urban lifestyle while retaining small-town charm and natural beauty. The nearby Gresham Station Shopping Center and Gresham's 942 acres of open space and 23 parks make it an optimal location for residents looking to combine high-quality, modern living with an active environment.

Alta Civic Station will feature a community room with kitchen and social areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working and meeting areas, and ground-floor retail and live-work units within a walkable, vibrant neighborhood. The project includes a half-acre public plaza adjacent to the Civic Drive MAX Light Rail station that will feature outdoor gathering spaces and a children's play area.

Scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, Alta Civic Station totals 318 market-rate units with studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans in addition to live-work townhome-style units. This community will be the fourth Wood Partners project in the greater Portland area.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact

Michael Campbell

michael@singersf.com

415-227-9700

Related Images

wood-partners-announces.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Civic Station in Gresham, Oregon

Alta Civic Station is located in the heart of Gresham, offering residents the amenities of a dynamic urban lifestyle while retaining small-town charm and natural beauty.

wood-partners-announces.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Civic Station in Gresham, Oregon

Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Civic Station in Gresham, Oregon

SOURCE Wood Partners

Related Links

http://WoodPartners.com

