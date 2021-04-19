Wood Partners Announces New Development of Luxury Community in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the development of its newest luxury residential community - Alta 801 - in Washington, D.C. Construction is underway and the community is scheduled to open in 2023.

Once complete, Alta 801 will feature 327 units comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes including premium penthouse units.

Once complete, Alta 801 will feature 327 units comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes including premium penthouse units. The apartments will feature two designer color palettes and include stylish open living and dining areas with hardwood-inspired flooring throughout the homes. The kitchens will feature movable kitchen islands and stone countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upscale cabinets, and designer tile backsplashes. All units will include full-size washer-dryers and select units will offer walk-in showers and private balconies.

The community will feature a variety of high-end amenities that will set it apart in the market, including a rooftop lounge with an indoor-outdoor bar and a wine tasting parlor featuring a beautiful view of the US Capitol and Downtown Washington D.C. Residents will also be able to enjoy two outdoor courtyards with multiple grilling areas and a pool deck with a world-class infinity-edge pool and semi-private cabanas.

Additionally, the community will include a co-working area with multiple conference rooms, a fitness center including a yoga studio as well as a pet spa, bike storage and repair center, package storage with cold storage for perishables, a guest suite, electric car charging spaces and concierge services.

"What really drove our decision to build in this location was the exceptional walkability and convenience that the community will offer to future residents," said Scott Zimmerly, Executive Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Especially for professionals who work in Washington, D.C., Alta 801 will offer a live, work, play living experience providing easy access to all of the jobs, entertainment and local attractions the region has to offer."

Located at 801 New Jersey Avenue NW, Alta 801 will be within walking distance to all five of Washington, D.C.'s Metro lines at various transit hubs including Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square and Union Station. The property is also a three-block walk from Union Station, which offers additional transit options including Amtrak, MARC and VRE regional commuter train lines.

The community will offer additional walkability to world class retail, entertainment and nightlife attractions, including Capital One Arena, CityCenterDC - offering high-end retail and restaurants, and the Shaw/14th Street neighborhoods that feature numerous restaurants, bars and nightlife options.

Additionally, the community will be on the eastern edge of the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood which is known for its unique mix of historic and modern buildings, diverse cultures, restaurants and experiences. Also close by is Capitol Crossing, a 2.2-million-square-foot mixed-use development that will feature a variety of retail, businesses and hotels that is expected to bring nearly 8,000 new jobs to the neighborhood. As part of this new development, famous sushi chef Makoto Okuwa is opening a new, highly-anticipated, Japanese food hall that will attract foodies from all over.

Must-see national landmarks also within walking distance of the community include the US Capitol, Smithsonian Museums, several National Monuments and the National Mall.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

