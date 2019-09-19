Wood Partners Announces Pre-Leasing at New Luxury Residential Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today that it has begun pre-leasing for a new luxury residential community – Lake House by Alta – in Orlando, Florida.

Lake House by Alta offers a luxurious living experience in an easy-to-access, premier location.

The new community, located at 7600 Majorca Place, is situated on a 7.38-acre site half-a-mile west of Interstate 4 near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Turkey Lake Road in the affluent Doctor Phillips suburb of Orlando. Lake House by Alta will introduce 299 new luxury rental units to the area in a five-story residential community, offering a luxurious living experience in an easy-to-access, premier location.

"Lake House by Alta will feature top-of-market unit finishes and best-in-class community amenities in a one-of-a-kind lakefront location," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The community was thoughtfully designed to create a comfortable, refined, and unique resident experience."

Lake House by Alta is nestled among abundant social and professional offerings. Orlando's famed "Restaurant Row" is just steps away, offering more than 200 restaurants featuring a wide range of cuisines, including Hawaiian-Japanese fusion, traditional Turkish and upscale Italian and Mexican, in addition to premier steakhouses and seafood restaurants.

For those who prefer cooking at home, the site is convenient to Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, and two Publix locations off Sand Lake Road – all within two miles. Additionally, Sprouts Farmers Market recently announced plans to open a new store on Turkey Lake Road, directly across the street.

Sand Lake Road also features an array of luxury spas, fitness studios and boutique shops in addition to the nearby Mall at Millenia, which offers a go-to place for designer wares.

Future residents working at one of the area's numerous major employers – including Lockheed Martin, Universal Studios Orlando, and the Orange County Convention Center – will be able to reduce their commute and instead spend their time recharging in the Lake House by Alta amenities. Moreover, the community's flexible workspaces will give residents comfortable options if they work from home.

The new residences offer cosmopolitan amenities in a community-centered living space. These include high-tech fitness club with a virtual training room; 24/7 Luxer package room with dry cleaning lockers and cold storage for grocery deliveries; three open courtyards featuring a multi-purpose game lawn, putting green, fire pit and hammock grove; plus a leash-free pet park and pet wash.

Additionally, Lake House by Alta features a lakeside saltwater pool with a covered pool pavilion, poolside cabanas, grilling areas, and a pizza oven accompanying spacious outdoor dining and lounge seating areas.

Each open-concept unit features high-end finishes to include low-profile stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen tile backsplashes, upgraded granite countertops in kitchens and baths, spacious walk-in closets, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting and balconies with picturesque lake views. A resort-style lobby area, covered parking deck, and ride-share waiting area further enhance the Lake House by Alta experience for residents.

Pre-leasing has begun at Lake House by Alta and units will be available in December 2019. The community's 299 units are a combination of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Lake House by Alta is one of three projects currently under construction by Wood Partners in Orlando, with three more slated to start before the end of the year.

To inquire about pre-leasing, please call 407-698-3790 or visit LakeHousebyAlta.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact: Michael Campbell, 415-227-9700, michael@singersf.com

Wood Partners Announces Pre-Leasing at Lake House by Alta in Orlando

