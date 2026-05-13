Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Longmont Outside of Boulder, Colorado

The 252-unit community will offer creekside access, mountain views and connectivity to downtown

BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners and Germany-based capital partner EIG EuroInvestor broke ground on Alta Longmont in Longmont, a suburb outside of Boulder. The 252-unit project is slated to open in spring 2028.

Located above St. Vrain Creek, Alta Longmont offers clear views of the Flatirons and sits just steps from the adjacent greenway, with opportunities for biking, fishing and walking along the creek corridor. Downtown Longmont is also a short bike ride away, providing convenient access to local amenities while maintaining a more private, residential setting.

"Our goal is to deliver projects that not only serve residents, but also add to the character and long-term momentum of the surrounding area," said Walter Armer, managing director at Wood Partners. "Alta Longmont gives residents a place where they can stay connected to the outdoors while still being close to Main Street, the heart of the city."

The seven-building, three-story community features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. Amenities include a resort-style pool and courtyard with mountain views, an outdoor kitchen and grill area, a fitness center, a resident clubhouse, a business center with private conference rooms and a dedicated dog walking area.

"We're proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Wood Partners to bring much-needed housing to Boulder County," said Kilian Kagel, managing partner at EIG. "It's rewarding to be part of a project that contributes to the continued growth of this great community."

Project partners include Design Balance as the lead architect, Civil Resources as the civil engineer and Greystar as the project manager. Additionally, Wood Partners is working with the City on infrastructure improvements in the area, including expanding and repaving Rogers Road, adding sidewalks, underground utility lines and upgrading the sanitary connection.

Last year, Wood Partners broke ground on both Alta Metro Center, a 365-unit project in Aurora, the largest suburb of Denver and the state's third-largest city, and The Foxley by Alta in Superior, Colorado, a 251-unit community located on one of the last remaining parcels of the Downtown Superior Masterplan. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

About EuroInvestor

EuroInvestor (EIG) is a Hamburg, Germany based Real Estate Investment Management Firm that identifies and manages US Investment Opportunities for European Investors. Over the past 25 years, EIG has invested $1.8 billion in real estate. Since 2014, EIG has started 22 projects with Wood Partners, establishing a track record of excellent returns with 13 highly successful projects sold and the balance in process and seasoning.

SOURCE Wood Partners