Wood Partners Expands Washington, D.C., Leadership Team with Strategic Hire

Luke Davis joins as managing director to drive continued growth across the Mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners today announced the hiring of Luke Davis as managing director of the firm's Washington, D.C., office. In his new role, Davis is responsible for the sourcing, financing and development of multifamily and mixed-use communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Luke brings an incredible depth of experience and a strong track record across development, acquisitions and capital markets," said Bennett Sands, Regional Director of Development for Wood Partners. "He is a valuable addition to our Mid-Atlantic team as we grow our presence throughout the region."

Prior to joining Wood Partners, Davis served as Chief Investment Officer at Kettler, where he played a key role in transactions totaling over 16,000 units and over $4 billion in capitalization. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to the development of more than 8,000 units across the East Coast. Davis holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from James Madison University and is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

"Wood Partners is widely respected for its disciplined and thoughtful approach to development," said Davis. "I see compelling opportunities across the region and look forward to contributing my experience to advance the firm's strategic expansion."

Wood Partners has remained very active this year, with new multifamily community starts across Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Colorado. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

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SOURCE Wood Partners