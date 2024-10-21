Wood Partners Brings More Attainable Housing to Texas With Altera Rayzor Ranch

Leading multifamily developer to construct new Altera community in one of the fastest-growing submarkets

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners continues to expand in Texas with Altera Rayzor Ranch, a 192-unit multifamily community in Denton, a suburb outside of Dallas. The project broke ground this week and is expected to deliver to the community in the third quarter of 2025.

Altera Rayzor Ranch is centrally located within the Rayzor Ranch master-planned development and sits just off I-35, offering easy, direct access to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The 182,000-square-foot garden-style development features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and offers residents attainable, Class-A accommodations without sacrificing convenient access to major employment and entertainment centers. Altera Rayzor Ranch is ideally situated within walking or biking distance via the Heritage Trail, connecting residents to a diverse array of restaurants and retail options, including Target, WinCo Foods, In-N-Out, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more.

The apartment is part of the Wood Partners' Altera brand, a new attainable housing initiative offering upscale living at cost-effective rates. Residents can benefit from a resort-style pool, a modern fitness facility, outdoor socializing spaces with fire pits and gas grills, programmed green space and multiple coworking and meeting spaces.

"Denton has experienced explosive growth in the past few years which will only continue to increase due to its educated workforce, lower cost of living and access to plenty of open spaces," said Ryan Miller managing director at Wood Partners. "Altera Rayzor Ranch's premier location provides a community feel with best-in-class shopping and dining opportunities just footsteps away from your door. We are devoted to assisting the city's positive growth by developing new, attainable multifamily apartments designed with the community needs in mind."

Denton County exceeded one million residents last summer, making it the seventh-largest county in Texas. According to Colliers' 2024 Q2 Dallas Fort Worth Multifamily Report, the area again led the nation in apartment completions over the past 12 months, delivering 39,140 units.

Wood Partners continues to be active across the Lone Star State with numerous groundbreaking projects in several active markets. In June, Wood Partners and partner EIG EuroInvestor GmbH broke ground on Alta Westover Hills in San Antonio, its twelfth community in the region. Additionally, Wood Partners delivered The Albright, a brand new 261-unit luxury apartment to the Austin community in June. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States, representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

