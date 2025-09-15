Wood Partners Opens Alta 87 in Gilbert, Arizona

The 257-unit community is the developer's third in Gilbert within the past year

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners has expanded its presence in Phoenix with the opening of Alta 87 in Gilbert, Arizona, a suburb southeast of the city. This marks the company's third community in the region and the Town's first with a structured parking garage. Alta 87 is now leasing, offering two months of free rent along with other exclusive specials.

"The opening of Alta 87 marks an important milestone for Wood Partners as we continue to expand our footprint in the fast-growing Phoenix market," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With strong demand for high-quality housing in the Southeast Valley, this community delivers a best-in-class living experience while contributing to the area's ongoing growth and vitality. We're proud to deliver a thoughtfully designed development that complements Gilbert's dynamic mix of residential, retail and entertainment offerings."

Alta 87 is a 257-unit luxury multifamily development conveniently located on Arizona Avenue, just minutes from the 60 and 101 freeways, Downtown Gilbert and Downtown Chandler. Residents can choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and enjoy easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment, including Costco, Chandler Mall and the PGA TOUR Superstore. Amenities include a large pool and spa and a two-story clubhouse with media and digital experiences, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two pickleball courts, co-working spaces, a speakeasy, bike storage and EV charging stations.

Last year, Wood Partners delivered three multifamily communities in Phoenix, bringing more than 630 units to the area. Alta Avondale is a 360-unit project on 14 acres of land within The BLVD in Avondale, a vibrant mixed-use destination offering an array of eateries, entertainment, shopping and recreation. Alta Rise in Gilbert features 278 units across two four-story and two three-story buildings, while Alta Uptown in Chandler offers 415 units. Earlier this year, Wood Partners also delivered Alta Goodyear, a 342-unit community in Goodyear. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com and alta87.com .

