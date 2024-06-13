Wood Partners Brings More Living Options to Orlando with V by Alta

Leading multifamily developer breaks ground on its fifth development in the submarket

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily developer, has started construction on V by Alta (pronounced "Five" by Alta), a luxury apartment community located at 10149 Arise Loop in Orlando. V by Alta will be five stories tall and is Wood Partners' fifth community in the submarket; hence, the Roman numeral "V" in the name.

"V by Alta's prime location benefits from tremendous drive-by visibility and access to some of Orlando's most prominent employers across the corporate, hospitality and tourism sectors," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We have continued to step up our game with each of our four prior communities in the vicinity, and V by Alta reflects the culmination of those efforts in bringing much-needed, high-quality rental housing to this dynamic submarket."

V by Alta is located directly across the street from Darden Restaurants' corporate headquarters and around the corner from the 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando campus, which comprises two world-class hotels, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott. The community's 219 units will include a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Upscale amenities at V by Alta include a lobby lounge; clubroom with kitchen and bar; café with stadium seating and a coffee bar; business lounge with micro offices and coworking spaces; fitness center with a yoga and Fitness On Demand room; game room with billiards table; resort-style pool with cabanas and pool pavilion with a wet bar; pet park with pet wash station; outdoor exercise equipment; gas fire table; grilling stations; bike racks; and electric vehicle charging stations. The fifth floor features a Fireworks Lounge, where residents can experience nightly fireworks from the nearby theme parks.

Additional communities built by Wood Partners in the submarket include Grandewood Pointe, Lantower Grande Flats, Luma Headwaters and Alta Deco, which is currently in lease-up. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

