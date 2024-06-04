Wood Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Luxury Townhome Community Alta Wildhorse Ranch

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, proudly announces the grand opening of Alta Wildhorse Ranch, a luxury townhome community located directly off U.S. Highway 290 and Texas SH-130. Alta Wildhorse Ranch marks the third Wood Partners property opened in Austin within the past year.

"We are excited to bring our latest community to Austin," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Located down the street from downtown Manor and with easy access to the Austin metro, Alta Wildhorse Ranch is a luxury townhome property that fits in well with the small town feel of the local community."

Alta Wildhorse Ranch is situated in an ideal location, with access to major employers, recreation and shopping. Nearby employers include Samsung Semiconductor, Dell Technologies and St. David's Healthcare, and Tesla. Within minutes from the community are Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, Manor Community Park, Shadow Glen Golf Club, Travis County East Metropolitan Park and McKinney State Park, all providing ample recreation opportunities from fishing and golf to picnic areas, scenic views and camping. Nearby shopping includes the historic Downtown Manor, The Domain in North Austin, and Mueller Development.

The community is made up of 267 townhome residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each home features a walk-in closet and oversized living and kitchen spaces. Kitchens are equipped with stainless steel Energy Star appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, large undermount sinks with premium fixtures, and designer ceramic tile backsplashes. The townhomes will have one- or two- car garages, fenced yards, 9-foot ceilings and a full-size washer and dryer and select units include separate studies. Homes with tech packages will include Ecobee smart thermostats and smart dimmer switches. Penthouses have contemporary storefront windows with panoramic views.

Alta Wildhorse has a wealth of premium amenities, including a resort-style pool with tanning ledge and private cabanas as well as an outdoor kitchen with grill and bar area. The two-level clubhouse has a game lounge, TV room, kitchen and work-well space with reservable private offices and a conference room. The fitness center is two levels with top-of-the-line cardio and strength training equipment and a separate yoga/exercise room. Residents can further take advantage of the coffee bar and enclosed pet park while having peace of mind with the gated access and 24/7 maintenance.

Visit www.altawildhorseranch.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

SOURCE Wood Partners