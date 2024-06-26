Wood Partners Commences Construction on Third Longwood Community: Alta Trilogy

LONGWOOD, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national developer of multifamily real estate, is pleased to announce the commencement of construction on Alta Trilogy, its latest community in the City of Longwood.

"Alta Trilogy represents the latest evolution of the Wood Partners brand in the Longwood submarket," stated Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Building upon our prior success and lessons learned from Alta Cypress and Alta Longwood before that, we have worked closely with City officials and staff to thoughtfully design Alta Trilogy with the goal of enhancing the surrounding area while meeting the needs of a rental community with which we have grown increasingly familiar."

Comprising 244 apartments spanning studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, each residence boasts premium features including stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, beveled kitchen tile backsplashes, wood-inspired flooring, white quartz countertops, brushed nickel fixtures and cabinet hardware, in-unit washers and dryers, expansive patios and balconies.

Alta Trilogy's figure-eight shape creates two internal courtyards, one a larger, active space featuring a saltwater pool accompanied by a poolside lounge with a convertible garage-style door, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces; and the second, a more tranquil setting with a double-sided fireplace, a grilling station, festoon lighting, and communal seating.

A dedicated dog park equipped with a dog wash, pet stations, water fountain, and shaded seating under canopy trees ensures a comfortable experience for four-legged residents. Additionally, the community offers a scenic walking trail, communal workspaces, micro-offices, a clubroom with billiards and bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated yoga and spin studio, fire pits, a game lawn, bike storage, and more.

Strategically situated near downtown Longwood, with proximity to neighboring Altamonte Springs and convenient to downtown Orlando, Alta Trilogy provides easy access to the City's historic district. Walkability to highly ranked Seminole County schools Milwee Middle School and Lyman High School, regarded for their engineering curriculum, further enhances the appeal of the locale. Reiter Park, featuring recently renovated facilities including pavilions, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, an amphitheater, and walking trails, is also nearby. The community will be a welcome addition for nearby employers, as the site backs up to Longwood's American Industrial Center, a versatile business hub anchored by UPS's Regional distribution hub serving the Greater Orlando area. Additionally, the site is strategically situated between regional hospital campuses for Orlando Health in Longwood and AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, both of which have been predominant employers at Wood Partners' two prior projects in Longwood.

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

