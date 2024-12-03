Wood Partners Delivers Two Multifamily Communities in Phoenix

Leading multifamily developer expands presence in one of the nation's fastest-growing markets

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners has expanded its footprint in Phoenix with the opening of two new properties, Alta Avondale and Alta Rise. These multifamily developments will bring more than 630 units to the fifth-largest metro in the country.

"The Phoenix metro's rapid growth presents a unique opportunity for Wood Partners to play an active role in supporting the city's expansion," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We're committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich properties that enhance the quality of life for our residents and contribute to the continued success of the greater Phoenix community."

Alta Avondale is a 360-unit project on 14 acres of land located in The BLVD in Avondale, a vibrant mixed-use destination offering an array of eateries, entertainment, shopping and recreation. The three- and four-story complex sits just south of Interstate 10, allowing easy access across both the West Valley and metro Phoenix. Alta Avondale is also minutes from State Farm Stadium, Desert Diamond Casino and the Westgate Entertainment District. In addition to the neighborhood offerings, the apartment community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a speakeasy, a pickleball court, co-working spaces with private offices, private garages, a dog park and a skydeck with mountain views. Alta Avondale includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts and is expected to be fully completed in January 2025. The community features white quartz countertops, stainless Whirpool appliances, Moen plumbing fixtures, and is now leasing with over 200 units available.

Alta Rise includes 278 units across two four-story and two three-story buildings featuring a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. The multifamily complex is located on the corner of Elliot and McQueen in the northwest corner of the Town of Gilbert, less than 10 minutes from both downtown Gilbert and downtown Chandler. Additionally, the property sits five minutes south of US-60 and less than ten minutes east of Loop 101, offering direct access to the Southeast Valley and metro Phoenix. Alta Rise features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a speakeasy, a skydeck, two pickleball courts, coworking spaces, storage units, private garages, a multipurpose field, a food truck courtyard, a dog park and a pet spa. The luxury development also has a clubhouse for residents, including a large pool and hot tub, secondary courtyards with barbecues, fire pits, games, hammocks and micro fitness rooms for increased privacy. Residents will find white quartz countertops, stainless GE appliances, gas ranges and wine fridges in select units. The development is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Earlier this year Wood Partners announced the start of construction on Alta Dove Valley, a 380-unit multifamily building located across the interstate from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's new $65 billion semiconductor fabrication facility in North Phoenix. Additionally, Wood Partners broke ground on Alta 87 in March. The 257-unit luxury multifamily development is located in Gilbert and features a pool and spa, a two-story clubhouse, two pickleball courts and more. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

