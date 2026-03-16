Wood Partners Expands Presence in Texas with Alta Preserve

The multifamily developer brings 311 units to one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the state

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners has officially closed on Alta Preserve in Allen, Texas, a suburb north of Dallas. The 311-unit, Class-A multifamily community is set to break ground this month and deliver in Q2 2027.

Alta Preserve is conveniently located within The Farm, a 135-acre, mixed-use, master-planned development, offering residents direct access to restaurants, entertainment, hotel and retail nearby. At build out, residents will benefit from several serene pocket parks, a 2.5-acre lake with programmed common areas and 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails that connect to the City's broader trail system.

Alta Preserve marks Wood Partners' third phase of construction at The Farm, creating a highly energized and walkable community. The firm completed Alta at The Farm in 2023, and the second phase, Alta Magnolia, opened last year.

"Alta Preserve continues our efforts to create a community at The Farm where residents can easily connect with the places around them," said Ryan Miller, managing director at Wood Partners. "With its continued expansion of the master-planned community and proximity to Legacy West just ten minutes away, Alta Preserve offers the kind of everyday convenience and sense of place that people value."

The four-story, wrap-style development will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor skydeck, a resort-style pool with grills and firepits, a golf simulator, a dry sauna, a dog park and dog wash station, a spacious club and fitness studio, and individual micro-office and fitness locations on each floor.

Wood Partners is very active in the Texas market and currently has more than two dozen multifamily communities across the Lone Star State. Last month, the firm announced the groundbreaking of Alta Timberline, a 204-unit luxury community in Tomball, Texas, a suburb outside of Houston. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit https://www.woodpartners.com/.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

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SOURCE Wood Partners