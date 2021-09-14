Wood Partners Kicks Off Groundbreaking of New Apartment Community in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—currently named Alta Gateway II—located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Construction is currently underway, and the community is scheduled to officially open in 2023.

Once complete, Alta Gateway II will offer 288 apartment homes complete with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units will feature warm industrial accents and high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances with optional wine fridge, front-load washer and dryer sets, and full tile bathtub surrounds.

Alta Gateway II will also offer residents a wide range of market-leading amenities to enjoy including multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, a club room, a resort-style pool and lounge area, an outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen area within the property's lush landscaping.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on Wood Partner's newest property in Utah, Alta Gateway II," said Marcus Robinson, Director of Development for Utah at Wood Partners. "As the area continues to grow and prosper, we are very much looking forward to adding Alta Gateway II as our second community in the area to provide top-quality living options for residents converging on this fantastic neighborhood."

Located on West 100 South, the forthcoming property will offer residents easy access to Salt Lake City's growing list of local shops, restaurants, and nightlife options. In addition, Alta Gateway II is situated just a short walk from Vivint Arena for those looking to take in a Utah Jazz game, or one of the numerous concerts and entertainment events that stop at the arena.

"Alta Gateway II will be conveniently located off the I-15 Freeway, enabling residents to easily make their way downtown to The Gateway for shopping, dining, and entertainment, or head to nearby ski resorts and major parks to spend quality time outdoors," added Robinson. "We are working toward starting leasing for the property in the spring of 2023 and officially welcoming residents later that summer."

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

