Wood Partners Provides Upscale Living in Atlanta with New Apartment Community: The Beverly by Alta

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer, has begun the wood framing stage of The Beverly by Alta, the company's newest luxury community located in Atlanta, Ga. With construction on the property currently underway, the community is set to officially open in early 2024 with pre-leasing set to begin at the end of 2023.

Located at 3314 Piedmont Road in Atlanta's highly sought after Buckhead neighborhood, The Beverly by Alta is the perfect residential community for young professionals, placing them within minutes of the city's main interstates. The community's prime location offers direct routes to all areas of the city, as well as many of the area's top employers including Salesforce, Atlanta Tech Village, Coca-Cola, Google and more. Residents will also have access to several major dining and entertainment areas—including Buckhead Village District, Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, as well as popular outdoor attractions such as Chastain Park, Fetch Dog Park, Bobby Jones Golf Course, and the PATH400 greenway trail with four access points throughout the heart of Buckhead.

"Wood Partners is excited to announce The Beverly by Alta, a new community designed for residents to experience luxurious and comfortable living in the center of one of Atlanta's most in demand neighborhoods," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "As an Atlanta-based organization, we are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint right in our back yard while contributing to the on-going boom in growth and development taking place throughout the city."

Once complete, The Beverly by Alta will offer 291 apartment homes comprised of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with custom-designed floorplans. Designed with a modern, luxurious feel in mind, residents will be welcomed home to light-filled, open floorplans, warm tones and sleek features. Each home will also boast an array of high-end finishes including luxurious kitchens featuring stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops and designer tile backsplash, as well as full size in-unit washer and dryer sets, spacious balconies and wood-style flooring in the main living spaces.

Outside their homes, residents of The Beverly by Alta will also be able to take advantage of the community's best-in-class amenities, including a resort-style pool featuring cabanas and lounge chairs, outdoor pavilions, outdoor yoga deck, outdoor coworking space, grilling stations and outdoor fire pits, pool lounge, library, poker room, golf simulator, and an on-site dog park and wash area. Inside the clubhouse, residents will have access to a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, rentable private day offices and a TV lounge.

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

