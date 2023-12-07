Wood Partners Says Welcome Home to Residents of Cumming, Georgia's Newest Luxury Apartment Community: Alta Northerly

CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the grand opening of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Northerly— just north of Atlanta in Cumming, Ga.

Located at 4805 Creek Circle, Alta Northerly provides residents with access to an array of nearby dining and retail options, boasting a small town feel while also providing a direct route to Atlanta's city center less than an hour away. Alta Northerly's prime location within the community also puts residents in close proximity to key local attractions including Dobbs Creek Park and Lake Lanier, as well as leading employers, Hoover Precision Products, CENTURY 21 Results Realty Services, and more. In addition, the development features available space for three retail shops or restaurants, providing residents with further on-site convenience.

"Wood Partners is excited to continue expanding its footprint across Georgia as we officially welcome residents to Alta Northerly," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Northerly leans into the appeal of small town living while also providing residents a straight shot to Atlanta, which offers an ideal living situation for those looking to escape the hectic lifestyle of big city living without losing the high level of convenience it brings as well."

Alta Northerly offers residents 310 apartment homes to choose from comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom floor plans. Each home comes fully outfitted with sleek accents and high-end finishes including luxurious kitchens featuring granite countertops, large kitchen islands, 42-inch cabinets, pendant lighting, designer tile backsplash and stainless-steel GE appliances. Residents will also enjoy dual vanity sinks with framed mirrors in the bathrooms, spacious closets, in-home washer and dryer sets, and luxury wood inspired flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and baths.

Outside their homes, Alta Northerly residents have access to a wide range of industry-leading community amenities including a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas and lounge chairs, multiple outdoor spaces featuring grilling stations, fire pits and a community garden, a bike repair and storage shop, and an on-site dog park with pet wash. Residents can also take advantage of additional amenities within the clubroom including a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, rentable private day offices and lounge, and a massive TV lounge. Residents also have access to local retail shops and dining establishments located throughout the larger community, as well as secured boat, watercraft and RV parking on-site.

Alta Northerly is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altanortherly.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

