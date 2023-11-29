Wood Partners Unveils Latest Urban Village Apartment Community with the Grand Opening of Alta University Place

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer, Wood Partners, today announced the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta University Place. The upscale community is nestled in University Place, an upscale suburb situated near Tacoma, Washington, and is Wood Partners' third development to debut in the Seattle-Tacoma market.

Centrally located in a sought-after community between the Puget Sound and the I-5 corridor, Alta University Place provides residents with walkable local conveniences and easy access to regional transit options, including direct routes to nearby Tacoma and Seattle. Spanning over eight acres, this urban village community provides a wealth of on-property amenities and convenient access to nearby dining and shopping venues. Additionally, it offers proximity to numerous parks and recreational opportunities along the Puget Sound waterfront, including the renowned Chambers Bay golf course. The property's prime location also provides residents with direct connectivity to key employers, contributing to the region's status as one of the nation's leading growth markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome residents to Alta University Place, as we extend our presence in the Pacific Northwest region," said Dave Knight, Director at Wood Partners. "Being Wood Partners' third development in the Seattle-Tacoma area, it gives me great pleasure to introduce Alta University Place. This modern suburban development exemplifies our commitment to building a variety of quality housing options that create community and improve people's lives through uncompromised design, construction, and management of outstanding properties."

Alta University Place offers 274 apartment homes, providing a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with an average area of 893 square feet, for residents to choose from. With contemporary design features, every apartment is thoughtfully equipped with top-tier finishes to create a warm welcome for residents. These finishes include elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, in-unit washer and dryer sets, air conditioning, and various other attractive touches.

Throughout the community, residents have access to an abundance of premium amenities, including a clubroom, fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor grilling areas, and a spacious off-leash pet park.

Alta University Place is managed by Wood Partners. Visit www.altauniversityplace.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

