Wood-plastic Composites Market worth $11.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Wood-plastic Composites Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, propylene), Application (Building & construction Products, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Wood-plastic composites are composite materials made of fine wood fibers or wood flour mixed with thermoplastics. Wood fibers or wood flour are mixed with thermoplastic such as polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), along with the additives that include pigments, blowing agents, and lubricants, among others, that are processed to produce wood-plastic composites. Additives are used to provide physical and mechanical properties to the polymer matrix. In terms of finished products, wood-plastic composites appear in two forms; one is either pellets that can be used as a feedstock for extrusion or injection molding process, and another is as a wood-plastic composite lumber or timber. Wood-plastic products can also be produced from either new or recycled thermoplastics materials.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wood-plastic Composites Market"

260 – Tables

47 – Figures

222 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170450806

The Polyethylene (PE) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, in terms of value.

Polyethylene (PE) is one of the four most popular thermoplastics in the world. PE is generally divided into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). One of the most important properties of polyethylene is its molecular structure, stability, and special arrangement of the molecules within the polymer matrix. PE contains approximately 30% to 75% wood fibers and 3% to 5% agents. It gets widely used in wall cladding, hollow boards, hollow filler sections, and profiles.

Building & construction Products to remain the largest end-use application in terms of value during the forecast period.

Building & construction applications hold the largest share the of Wood-Plastic Composites Market. Wood-plastic composites offers long shell life that makes them better option than wood composites. Wood-plastic composites get considered as eco-friendly products and hence getting widely adopted across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170450806

North America accounted for the largest share in 2022, in terms of value.

In North America, the high usage of wood-plastic composites is driven by its high usage in decking, fencing, railings, and others. Many recent technological developments in the use of wood-plastic composites in the automotive component's application is further driving the demand of wood-plastic composites in the region. Along with this, the market is driven by various growth strategies adopted by market players such as joint ventures, capacity expansions, and partnerships in the product supply chain aiming to meet the growing demand of wood-plastic composites from the rapidly developing end-use applications.

Key Players:

Prominent companies in the Wood-Plastic Composites Market include Trex Company, Inc., (US), MoistureShield (US), UFP Industries, Inc. (US), Fiberon (US), TimberTech (US), TAMKO Building Products LLC (US), Beologic (Belgium), FKuR Kunstsoff GmbH (Germany), JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Natural Fiber Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wood-plastic-composite-market.aspVisit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wood-plastic-composite.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets