Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Crowned Winner in American Spa Magazine's National Contest

FAIRPORT, N.Y., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa is thrilled to announce that its Spa has been honored as the "Best New or Newly Renovated Spa in the U.S." by American Spa Magazine. This prestigious accolade was the result of the magazine's March Madness-inspired competition, which featured 32 contenders from across the country.

Woodcliff Hotel & Luxury Spa Sheila Bracewell, Director of the Spa at Woodcliff

Over the course of the contest, readers of American Spa Magazine cast their votes for their favorite spas, demonstrating their support and appreciation for outstanding spa experiences and design innovations. The Spa at Woodcliff emerged as the favorite, underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional wellness and relaxation services.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction," said Sheila Bracewell, Director of The Spa at Woodcliff. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who strive to create a tranquil and luxurious retreat for all of our guests. We are grateful to American Spa and its readers and to all who voted for us for this amazing recognition."

The honor comes after The Woodcliff announced completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation of the hotel, luxury spa, and restaurant. The spa renovation was recently featured as the cover story in the March/April 2024 edition of American Spa magazine.

Key Renovation Details:

The expanded spa boasts 13 meticulously designed treatment rooms, each offering a serene guest environment.

The expanded salon features seven pedicure stations, four nail stations, six hair stations, and a separate salon suite for bridal parties or large groups.

New spa spaces include a two-story relaxation room with wellness-inspired food and beverages.

The thoughtfully curated design features include a 20-foot Himalayan salt wall to help guests relax and unwind.

Treatment rooms can host duet services.

The Tranquility Lounge is co-ed.

"We wanted to create a space where guests can truly unwind and feel revitalized," said Bracewell. "Our newly renovated spa is not just about aesthetic appeal but also about elevating the entire guest experience and overall well-being."

The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted in the contest and invites both new and returning guests to come and experience the award-winning spa services.

For more information about The Spa at Woodcliff and to make reservations, please visit The Spa at Woodcliff or call 585-381-4000.

SOURCE Woodcliff Hotel & Spa