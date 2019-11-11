Woodforest National Bank and PeopleFund Introduced Woodforest Foundry to Texas Veterans Aspiring to Open a Small Business

During National Veterans Week, participants gathered in these four key Texas markets to learn more about ENTREPRENEURSHIP 4 ALL powered by Sustainable Startups. This interactive curriculum teaches participants they often already have access to the tools they need to be an entrepreneur. To be successful, it is important to look at the world from new perspectives. This is done by leveraging existing assets such as local business leaders who can help unlock area resources, knowledge and expertise of peers.

The Woodforest Foundry is a national award-winning program facilitated by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. The program has won several national awards and was recognized as a global innovation within financial services.

Amber Kani, Chief Advancement Officer at PeopleFund, said, "Community partners like Woodforest are critical to advancing economic opportunity for underserved communities. With special programming that highlights the economic needs of our nation's military families, Woodforest and PeopleFund have created a unique learning and engagement opportunity that connects veterans to community service organizations, entrepreneurial experts, and small business leaders. Empowered with the ENTREPRENEURSHIP 4 ALL, part of the Woodforest Foundry, we inspire and educate heroes across Texas so they can be Civilian CEOs and live the American Dream."

Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President and CRA Executive Director at Woodforest, commented, "We are excited to team up with PeopleFund to activate entrepreneurship in key Texas markets for veterans who are aspiring to test their ideas and their ability to own and operate a small business. The Woodforest Foundry and ENTREPRENEURSHIP 4 ALL is open to everyone because it's a way to connect local resources and demystify entrepreneurship through candid, action-oriented conversations with successful entrepreneurs from the community. To our veterans, thank you for your service to our country. We are indebted to you. We will continue to work with CDFIs to increase access to resources locally."

For more information about the Woodforest Foundry, please contact Doug Schaeffer at dschaeffer@woodforest.com.

About Woodforest

Celebrating over 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding quality customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. The Woodforest Foundry is an entrepreneur activation program by Woodforest National Bank, Member FDIC.

PeopleFund

PeopleFund is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 1994. It is a U.S. Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and SBA certified lender. PeopleFund provides business loans up to $350,000 to Texas businesses that do not qualify for bank loans. It also provides client business assistance and education. 97% of loans are to target market of minority, women, and veteran business owners and those residing in low to moderate income census tracts. 59% of current loans are to startups and non-profit organizations. It also makes SBA 504 loans up to $5 million and closes multiple high impact new market tax credit transactions. Through access to capital and educational opportunities, PeopleFund creates economic opportunity and financial stability for underserved people to build healthy small businesses. PeopleFund inspires, educates, funds, and elevates entrepreneurs on the path to prosperity and the American dream. www.peoplefund.org

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

Related Links

http://www.woodforest.com

