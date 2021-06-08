Woodforest National Bank Announces Appointment of David Mendez to its Board of Directors

David L. Mendez retired as Vice Chairman – Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries after serving JPMorgan Chase (and its predecessors) for 42 years. His prior roles include Head of Middle Market South Region, Chairman of the Houston Region, Head of Texas Commercial Real Estate Banking, Managing Director Real Estate Lodging and Investment Banking.

Mendez has been a long-standing Director of Texas Children's Hospital. His recent board roles include Board Chair for the Houston Endowment, Central Houston, and the Dean's Executive Board of the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business.

Some of his accomplishments and civic contributions include Career and Recovery Resources Barrier Breaker Award Honoree, Honorary Chair of the "Art of the Avenue" event and Honorary Chair of Houston Urban League Gala. Mendez also served on the Greater Houston Partnership and Catholic Charities Boards and was Board Chair for The Center for Houston's Future.

A native of Brownsville, Texas, Mendez graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.B.A. in Finance. Mendez has two sons, Greg, and Ryan.

