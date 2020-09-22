Woodforest National Bank Announces Appointment of Mike Jain to its Board of Directors

Mike migrated to the U.S. in 1981, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1987. He lives in Sugar Land, TX, with his wife Rajini and has two grown children. In 1986 he founded Jain & Jain, P.C. ("Jain & Jain") Accountants and Tax Consultants, an accounting firm that focuses primarily on assurance and tax services for privately held businesses in Houston, TX. Jain & Jain builds solutions for every stage of the business growth cycle and tailors their approach to provide personalized attention, ensuring clients receive the highest quality of customized service.

Mike is currently a member of the Lieutenant Governor's Advisory Board consisting of 55 Texas Business and Industry Leaders and is a member of both the State of Texas Office of Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force and the Audit committee of Greater Houston Community Foundation.

When asked what Mike will bring to the board, Jay Dreibelbis, President and CEO, Woodforest National Bank, had this to say, "Mike is a longtime investor and friend of the bank, and has considerable experience in the banking industry, having served as a board member for a number of successful banks and businesses in the Houston area. He is a prominent and respected businessman who has actively participated in the growth of our community. His wide circle of influence in the Houston banking and business communities made him a natural choice to complement our team."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

Media Contact

Patricia Brown

Director of Public Relations

Woodforest National Bank

832-375-2298

[email protected]

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

Related Links

https://www.woodforest.com

